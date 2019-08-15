HS Football: Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter looks to replace talented senior class

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter lost one of their strongest senior classes in recent history. KX Sports looks back at what they accomplished and where the team goes from here.

Last season, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter was one of the best teams in the State.

“Losing that group of seniors,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Colton Jangula said. “We had all-star linemen. A great running back. Obviously, a great wide receiver and quarterback — because Jamison Fettig played both. They contributed a lot to the team.”

The Imperials went undefeated in the regular season and won the 9-man Region 3 championship.

“I hung out with them probably every day my last four years,” tight end and defensive end Garrett Jangula said. “You show up to practice and you’re missing your five best friends. I’ll get use to it, but it’s hard right away.”

But their season came to an end against Oakes in the quarterfinals with a 42-34.

“This year we have to step up as leaders,” Colton Jangula said. “Losing them is a pretty big problem, but I think we should able to overcome it.”

Coach Kelly McCleary said he cannot say enough positive things about the group that graduated loss.

“Anything to help us win they would have done for us,” McCleary said. “I don’t think anything negative will ever get said about them.”

This year, Napoleon will look different on offense. Over the summer, they went to a football camp in Valley City to learn the basis of a new offense.

“We went to Valley City,” McCleary said. “We probably haven’t been there in four or five years. We got a lot better while we were there. We have some new, younger sophomores and juniors that haven’t played a whole lot of varsity. So it’s good for them to get some varsity experiences against some other varsity kids.”

Napoleon opens the season on the road at Grant County on Aug. 23.