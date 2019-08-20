HS Football: Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter to run new offense

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter will look completely different on offense this season.

Napoleon is breaking in a new quarterback, sophomore Tucker Schneider. So Coach Kelly McCleary took the team to Valley City to learn a new offense.

This season, expect Napoleon to ground and pound the ball, but they will throw passes to keep the defense on their heels.

“I’m actually excited about the offense because we have a lot of new kids and a lot of kids that can play positions,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Colten Jangula said. “I think we should be fine. I think running the ball is going to be our best option this year, but I think we should be fine all-around.”

Napoleon opens the season on the road at Grant County on Aug. 23.