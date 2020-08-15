HS Football: Nedrose looks to become a playoff team

The Nedrose Cardinals football team is in their sixth year as a program, and looking to improve their record to make a push for the playoffs this season.

The Nedrose Cardinals were 3-6 last season, and Head Coach Tommy Weidler says to improve on that record, he wants his players to become a unit.

“We got to try and mold into one group, upfront is where its going to start,” says Tommy Weidler Cardinals Head Coach. “Our Offensive line has been in some work in the offseason in the weight room. I have seen a lot of gains out of them. “

“Just keep on working everyday, every drill we got to go all the time 100 percent and we got to work work,” adds Quarterback Ethan Miller.

Coach Weidler lost about 7 players to graduation and we look to lean on some of his more experienced players.



“We got a handful of freshman in and they kind of grabbed them and saying hey we got to do this and we got to do that. Kind of what you want out of the senior group, they’re kind of grabbing it and going with it,” declares Coach Weidler.

“We’re on our guys all the time, we’re on them making sure they do the drills 100 percent and making sure they are giving their all, all the time,” explains Miller.

“Get them as many reps as they can and try to correct those little things that we never got fixed. We’re just trying to get them going and doing the right thing,” tells Lineman Damian Emly.

Some of the goals this group has is to win more games and become a playoff team.

“We got to be way more physical and work way harder in practice. We got to condition as hard as we can because we get gassed so fast so we have to get going,” exclaims Emly.

“We got to learn how to play from quarter one to quarter four as hard as we can every play,” adds Coach Weidler.

Some players feel the team needs to bring more enthusiasm on the field.

“We need lots of energy, I feel in the past we havent had the energy that we need to so even in practice, I am just always trying to get everyone amped up and everyone going,” smiles Emly.

Nedrose opens their season against Rugby on August 21st.