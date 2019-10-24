HS Football: New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin focused on ‘assignment and alignment’

In Class A football, New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin is back in the postseason after graduating 15 seniors from a year ago.

The Holsteins will come as the No. 3 seed out of Region 4.

New Salem has a tough test as they face a high-powered offense in Bishop Ryan.

Coach Steve Kleinjan says the key to stopping Bishop Ryan will be making sure the play alignment and assignment football and the players have bought in.

“They have a pretty big line,” Soupir said, “bigger than us. They have a really good running back. The quarterback is a decent thrower. They have some good receivers. We’re going to have to play some good defense. Get some defensive schemes going so we can try to shut down their run game and make them pass.”

New Salem travels to Bishop Ryan on Saturday for a game at 1 p.m. at Herb Parker Stadium.