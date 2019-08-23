HS Football: New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin set for return to 11-man

New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin also prepares for their first game in 11-man football in quite some time.

Despite the uphill battle this season, one thing coaches are leaning on is their size upfront.

The Holsteins have three returning seniors on both sides of the ball. Players say they all lifted together in the offseason and feel if the line can win each play, they have a good shot at making the playoffs.

“Right now, they’re our strength,” says Head Coach Steve Kleinjan. “We have good size up there, and kids that are good athletes and do a good job of blocking. We’re building upon that. Obviously, a good run, pass mix, but we’ve got to establish the run before anything else is going to work.”

New Salem opens up their season Saturday on the road against Tioga.