HS Football: Purintun to lead Linton-HMB

Linton-HMB has hired Tanner Purintun as their new head football coach.

Purintun takes over for Paul Keeney, who led the team of the past three seasons.

The Linton native comes in on the heels of coaching the quarterbacks at Bismarck High, where they won the 2018 Class AAA state championship.

Purintun said you can expect to see a lot of Bismarck High when the Lions take the field.

“I plan to be under center quite a bit,” Purintun said. “I plan to establish the run game. We have a pretty elite quarterback in Lucas Schumacher so we will definitely do a lot of things around him.”

The first day of practice is Aug. 5.