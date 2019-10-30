HS Football: Shiloh Christian excited for challenge of playing No. 1 Velva

In Class A, Shiloh Christian advanced to the quarterfinals for the third straight year.

In the first round, Shiloh defeated Des Lacs-Burlington 43-12. The reward for their victory is the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Velva.

The Skyhawks know they have a daunting test ahead of them, but they feel they are up to the challenge.

“I think our [defensive line] had a really good week last week,” senior running back Cole Walth said, “which I hope they can continue to this week. Our linebackers are going to have to really step up and plug up those middle holes.”

Shiloh travels to Velva on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

