HS Football: Shiloh Christian hopes complete game comes in playoffs

At the Class A level, even though Shiloh Christian moved up to a division, the results have not changed.

Shiloh finished the regular season with an 8-1 record and earned the No. 2 seed out of Region 4. In the first round of the playoffs, the Skyhawks will host Des-Lacs Burlington, the No. 3 seed out of Region 3.

Shiloh coach Funnon Barker said the team is playing well, but he believes their best game is ahead of them.

“It’s really just trying to play a full, four-quarter game,” Barker said.

“I think we’ve had some spurts on both sides of the ball where we have played pretty well offensively and not so well defensively or vice versa. We really look forward to putting our best foot forward for four quarters.”

Shiloh’s game with Des-Lacs Burlington kicks off at 2 p.m.