HS Football: Shiloh Christian looks to rebound after first loss

In Class A football, Shiloh Christian looks to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season.

The Skyhawks traveled two hours and 45 minutes down to Bowman High School and lost 34-6. Head Coach Funnon Barker said the ride back felt longer.

Shiloh is now 6-1 and tied for second place in Region 4 with New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin, a team they beat earlier this year.

Coach Barker said there is no such thing as a good loss, but they still have a lot to play for this season.

“It’s super important,” Barker said. “Obviously, if you’re the No. 2 seed, you’re still going to get to host a playoff game and depending on what happens with other games you could host more than that. The goal is always to win the region, that’s probably not going to happen with our loss to Bowman. We still take it one step at a time and that starts with Heart River this Friday.”

Shiloh Christian looks to rebound this Friday against Heart River.