HS Football: Shiloh Christian ready for first road game

Shiloh Christian’s first 11-man game looked very similar to many of their 9-man games.

Shiloh Christian opened the season with a 34-6 win over Harvey. The Skyhawks led 20-6 at the break and they added two more touchdowns, while the defense pitched a shut out in the second half.

This year, Shiloh Christian adds two to three new lineman, but they return Josh Lardy and Evan Baker upfront and Coach Funnon Barker says the experienced players have to help teach the young guys.

“Our returning guys and our older guys to really help our new starters and really our younger guys,” Barker said. “The coaches can only do so much it’s really about those older guys taking some young guys under their wins and teaching them.”

This week Shiloh travels to Oak Grove.

