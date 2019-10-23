HS Football: Shiloh Christian’s Josh Lardy playing for higher caller

The Shiloh Christian football team is getting ready for their first-round playoff match up with Des-Lacs Burlington.

KXMB Sports looks at one key member of the team: Josh Lardy.

For Lardy, football is important, but he knows he has a higher calling in life.

For Lardy, this is his third year starting on varsity. Lardy has come a long way since his first start late in his freshman year.

“I was so nervous to start my first game,” Lardy said, “Obviously, you feel like you have to fill a big role. You don’t want to let your teammates down when you’re that young.”

Lardy said he tried to stay humble, despite some people telling him how great he was going to be in the future.

“I was told by some people,” Lardy said, “but I tried not to let that get to me. I tried to stay within myself and know that I’m always going to have to work for it.”

This year, Lardy is tasked with anchoring the offensive line and starting at middle linebacker.

“It really helps with the teammates I have knowing that I can always trust them,” Lardy said.

“Jaiden [Mitzel] is a huge role model on the offense.”

While Lardy grew up in a big way on the field, he grew up even more on his Mission trip to Romania this summer.

“I miss it,” Lardy said.

“I miss the community there, the people. Even just being with my mission’s team. How close we were for that little while. It was so good.”

He said that the trip answered any doubts he might have had around his religion.

“My faith has gotten so much stronger,” Lardy said.

“It was just a great experience for me.”

Shiloh head coach Funnon Barker said he saw a big change in Lardy when returned.

“He’s making an impact,” Barker said. “A life-long impact on kid’s lives. Just seeing the joy he had talking about that, it really strikes you.”

Lardy and Shiloh Christian host Des-Lacs Burlington Saturday at Miller Field at 2 p.m.