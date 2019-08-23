HS Football: Shiloh ready for first-ever 11-man game

Shiloh Christian football makes the transition from 9-man to 11-man this year, but they have about seven to eight kids less than last year — which makes a difference on a 40-man roster.

They also lose a very talented class that included first-team all-state linebacker Canaan Fagerland, who also played running back.

“I mean — obviously — Canaan had a good run game,” quarterback Jaden Mitzel said. “As long as our line can block, I think we’ll develop a good run game, pass game. As long as we do good on those two areas, I think we’ll be a successful football team. “

Tomorrow, the Skyhawks open their season at home against Harvey at 7 p.m.