HS Football: St. Mary’s looks to make 5th title game appearance in 6 years

In Class AA football, St. Mary’s looked amazing in their first-round playoff win.

The Saints defeated Kindred 42-0. They appeared fresh after having two weeks off. Before last Saturday’s playoff win, St. Mary’s had not played a game since Oct. 19.

On Saturday, St. Mary’s will face Hillsboro-Central Valley, the No. 1 ranked team in the state. These two teams met on Sept. 13 in a game that St. Mary’s lost 20-7, but the Saints feel they are a much better team and they hope to prove that on Saturday.

“I think that we have picked up our intensity,” running back Cullen Curl said. “It’s kind of a wake-up call. If we really want to win a [state championship] we have to go hard every day.”

“I think the motivation is its semis,” head coach Dan Smrekar said.

“You either play your best or you go home baby. I think that’s the motivation that it’s playoff time and getting excited for playoffs.”

On Saturday, St. Mary’s will travel to Hillsboro-Central Valley at 2 p.m.