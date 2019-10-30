HS Football: St. Mary’s set to host first playoff game at new stadium

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At the Class AA level, St. Mary’s should have fresh legs as they enter the first round of the state playoffs.

St. Mary’s essentially had an idle week as they entered the playoffs.

Last Friday, the Saints JV team played Stanley, who is not fielding a varsity team.

St. Mary’s will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed out of the West, after posting a 4-1 record in the division. In the first round, St. Mary’s will play Kindred, a team they did not face in the regular season.

With the eight-team tournament set to begin, the Saints have to focus on playing a complete game.

“Working at it to make sure we get more consistent play and put four quarters together,” Smrekar said.

“Good and bad. We’ve had some moments where we have been a really good football team. Then, we’ve had some stretches in games when we have not been a real good football team.”

Our Lady of Victory Stadium at Dan Smrekar Field will host it’s first-ever playoff game Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX"

Ward Social

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Social"

College App

Thumbnail for the video titled "College App"

Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hay Bales"

Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals"

ND Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Superintendent"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"

Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For A Very Cold Day"

New Hope and Hope's House

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope and Hope's House"

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century_Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge