HS Football: St. Mary’s set to host first playoff game at new stadium

At the Class AA level, St. Mary’s should have fresh legs as they enter the first round of the state playoffs.

St. Mary’s essentially had an idle week as they entered the playoffs.

Last Friday, the Saints JV team played Stanley, who is not fielding a varsity team.

St. Mary’s will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed out of the West, after posting a 4-1 record in the division. In the first round, St. Mary’s will play Kindred, a team they did not face in the regular season.

With the eight-team tournament set to begin, the Saints have to focus on playing a complete game.

“Working at it to make sure we get more consistent play and put four quarters together,” Smrekar said.

“Good and bad. We’ve had some moments where we have been a really good football team. Then, we’ve had some stretches in games when we have not been a real good football team.”

Our Lady of Victory Stadium at Dan Smrekar Field will host it’s first-ever playoff game Saturday at 2 p.m.