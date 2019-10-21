HS Football: St. Mary’s worried about themselves

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The St. Mary’s football team has locked up a playoff spot on Saturday with their win over Watford City.

St. Mary’s will likely be the No. 2 seed based on this week’s opponent. This week, St. Mary’s hosts Stanley, who is not fielding a varsity team and is forfeiting its varsity games

Coach Dan Smrekar said they need to take care of themselves.

“We have to take care of ourselves,” Smrekar said.

“We’re playing ourselves. Not make mistakes. Get better. To get third-down stops to get our defense off the field. Offensively, get more consistent in the third quarter.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tips"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21"

Monday: Rain For Some While Other See Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Rain For Some While Other See Sun"

Beers for Boobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beers for Boobs"

Changing lives by giving a chance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing lives by giving a chance"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Halloween Spending

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween Spending"

Veteran Earplug Lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Earplug Lawsuit"

No more DAPL study

Thumbnail for the video titled "No more DAPL study"

Rush to harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rush to harvest"

Governor visits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor visits"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19"

Gunfire in Velva

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gunfire in Velva"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Wounded Warrior Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior Project"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge