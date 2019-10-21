HS Football: St. Mary’s worried about themselves

The St. Mary’s football team has locked up a playoff spot on Saturday with their win over Watford City.

St. Mary’s will likely be the No. 2 seed based on this week’s opponent. This week, St. Mary’s hosts Stanley, who is not fielding a varsity team and is forfeiting its varsity games

Coach Dan Smrekar said they need to take care of themselves.

“We’re playing ourselves. Not make mistakes. Get better. To get third-down stops to get our defense off the field. Offensively, get more consistent in the third quarter.”