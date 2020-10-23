HS Football: Surrey looking for revenge this postseason

The Surrey Mustangs are back in the playoffs and looking to avenge last year’s early exit and make a run to the state championship and They know it wont be an easy road.

Chris Jenner Runningback “It feels great to be back in the playoffs, we been working for this all season and offseason putting in work on the field and off the field to be back here and it feels great,” tells Running Back Chris Jenner.

The Surrey rushing attack led by Chris Jenner has been explosive throughout this season, but Jenner says he could do it without his line blocking.



“The offensive line has been everything for us, we got a really young group still but they’ve been working their butts off all year and killing it all season putting out great blocks every friday, explains Jenner. “I couldnt do what I do without them.”

Randy Polum “Its huge man, they work their butt off all year and they are all young too, big props to them,” adds Defensve Back Randy Polum

Mark Kennedy Head Coach “Our O-line has been huge and they love blocking for him, and we have this motto if he scores, we score and if we if score then we score,” declares Head Coach Mark Kennedy.

After securing the 2 seed in Region 3, the Mustangs have a date with the Linton-HMB Lions, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs a year ago.



“It stung last year going out in the first round so we been working hard all offseason and all season to make sure we go back into that game situtation and we feel confident,” explains Jenner.

“The Mustangs defense knows they will have their hands full with Lucas Schumacher and Trey Jacob but they look to slow them down



“We just got to play our football, we got to control gaps, and we got to play fast and be strong, and also play smart,” exclaims Kennedy. “Remember all the things we worked on in practice and allow those to help us.”

“But Surrey feels one thing has been fueling them all year long, and thats MUSTANG PRIDE.



“Whatever that reason may be you have to love that reason, whether its I’m playing because my dad played football or I’m playing because my brother played football,” adds Coach Kennedy. “I just want to be out here because my friends are playing but whatever that reason is love that reason and you give yourself a chance to be successful.

“Wanting to win and playing the game of football, we all come out here and we all play football because we love it for a reason,” declares Polum

Game time against Linton is set for 2pm in Surrey.