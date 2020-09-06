HS Football: TGU looking to get back to the playoffs

The TGU Titans football team is 2-1 early this season. Head Coach Ben Wollenzien is going into his fourth year with the program and he is pushing his team to show up every week and work hard and not take any team for granted.

The Titans want to return to the playoffs after missing them for the first time in 14 years last season.

“It left sour taste in a lot of guys minds and so we’re going to take it week by week and do what we can do to put ourselves in position to make the playoffs again in 2020,” declares Titans Head Coach Ben Wollenzien.

“I think we need a couple of guys to step up because we got a couple of guys feeling positions, and just talk it out on the field and communicate a lot better than we did last year,” adds Senior Quarterback Cy Luna.

“Help the younger guys be able to step up by teaching them the playbooks and the Titan way. Then we just have to improve on skills and sharpen eachother up,” explains Senior Running back Cody Frounfelter.

The Titans take on the Surrey Mustangs in a big game on Sept 11.