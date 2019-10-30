HS Football: Turtle Mountain faces toughest against Hillsboro-Central Valley

The Turtle Mountain High School football team is gearing up for their biggest challenge as they face No. 1 Hillsboro-Central Valley in the quarterfinals of the Class AA State Playoffs.

“They are a pretty tough running team, so we’re trying to set our mindsets to go up against that.”

Turtle Mountain High School will be facing Hillsboro-Central Valley, the number one team in the state. Coach Lavallie adds they have to stop their option play with the QB and running back.

“Coach Joe told us we really have to watch their option play. Their QB and running back duo and figure out what they do, and we have to watch that.

“We are studying tape, watching these guys and the only thing we can do is come out 100 percent and make sure our guys are focused and get these young guys ready.

Coach Lavallie adds the braves are leaning on their seniors to help them lead the younger guys in the playoffs.

“lean on our seniors to help push us through the playoffs, we have lots of seniors on our defensive squad.

The Braves made the playoffs for the past two seasons after a 20-year drought.

“so we’re doing things around here a whole lot different and changing the culture of the way football is around here.

Turtle Mountain is ready for their biggest test of the season.

“We are grateful to be in the playoffs again for back to back seasons but being in the playoffs is not it for us. So we can’t settle for less.”

“I’m feeling confident, I know this group of guys is great at what they do and I feel like we can beat anyone in the state.”

“I’m very excited, I want to step up to this challenge and see if we can shock North Dakota and take out the number one team.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Buxton.