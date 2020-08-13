HS Football: Velva looking to make a title run this season

The 2020 Football season is underway and the Velva Aggies are gearing up to make a run to state.

“We are all excited, we had COVID the last couple of months and lucky we were able to play baseball and we’re all excited to get back on the football field,” tells Senior Quarterback Jersey Selzler.

The Aggies know staying healthy will be huge this year. They wont be just battling the bumps and bruises from football but a virus as well.

“We got a new animal that got throw into that is going to challenge everybody throughout the state and United States,” adds Head Coach Larry Sandy.

“We talk about health we mean if your foot hurts or blisters but now its more of like of a lifetime health thing and we just want to make sure everyone stays safe and if you dont feel good stay home,” explains Selzler.

Head Coach Larry Sandy is going into his 31st year as head coach, and he returns all but 2 players from last season.

“Their maturity from another year of growth on them and year of athleticism is one of our things. we’re very excited about the potiential this team has,” declares Coach Sandy.

Coach Sandy adds he will be leaning heavily on key returners

“We talked about it this morning, the seniors being part of the coaching staff and getting everyone prepared for that first game,” tells Coach Sandy.

“Its fun to teach other kids other things and its cool to have them look up to me,” smiles Selzler.

Gage Florence “We have a really big senior class and a lot of experience so its great for all of us with all that time to be able to teach the younger guys. And show everyone the right path,” Senior Running Back Gage Florence says.

The Aggies lost to Bishop Ryan in the Region Championship game last season. They are using that t as a driving force to push them to a state tournament berth.

“Working hard and everyday at practice try to stay prepared. Last year we came in maybe not as ready as we could have been and this year we just want to make sure that doesnt happen again,” exclaims Selzler.

Florence “We just have to stay fundementally sound and stick to the game plan and we really have to bring it. We have been close so many times in my 4 years and we just have to really come together for this one,” adds Florence.