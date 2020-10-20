HS Football: Velva looking to make state for first time in 10 years

The Velva Aggies pulled off a perfect 8-0 Regular season and secured the top seed out of Region 3. The Aggies are gearing up for a run at a state title.

The Velva Aggies pulled out some close wins this year against Bishop Ryan and Dickinson Trinity. Head Coach Larry Sandy believes those games will help prepare his players for the playoffs.


“We were put in a lot of stressful situations which is the overall big picture is very good for us,” explains Head Coach Larry Sandy. “I was pleased that in those games we had a lot of adversity that we faced, and those are the games you’re kind of going to see in a playoff level so it was good for us to experience that.”


“I think just grit, really just coming out with a win in the end, tells QB Jersey Selzler. “We almost let them win the game both games on the last drives so to come out and be able to make a stop on defense was really big for us and those games are going to help us come out on top in the playoffs.”

“We’ve done really well in practice, I think every week we come in focused and we do everything we need to do to get through the gameplan and come ready on friday nights,” adds running back Gage Florence.

The Aggies are being led by the dynamic duo of Gage Florence and Jersey Selzler, but Coach Sandy says his team staying locked in all season long led to their perfect season.

“The thing that showed most was just our ability to stay within the game and stay focused and when youre ridiing up those hills and go down in those valleys, you still got to be able to level it off and keep your head about you and keep competing,” exclaims Coach Sandy

“Executing our game plan and coming out every week and having a spark right out of the gate and executing right away in the first quarter and scoring points.”


After a successful regular season, the Aggies are trying to make the state championship game for the first time since 2010, but they know it wont be an easy task.

“Focus on the little things and do all the little things right and the fundamentals of the game and excute at a high level,” declares Coach Sandy. “With the explosiveness that we have with our skill players give them the opportunity, we’re going to get some things done.”

“We got to keep working hard up front and just keep winning those battles and that will take us further into the playoffs,” says tight end Adam Schepp.

Velva takes on Bowman County on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

