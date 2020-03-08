HS Girls Basketball: A hard road to regionals for New Town

The New Town Eagles Girls Basketball team made it to the Region tournament after a hard road.


“I feel pretty optimistic, this is the 3rd coach in the last 4 years so kind of a turnaround for some,” says Eagles Head Coach Chuck Wells.

Senior Guard Jonna Grace-Brady adds the team had to adapt to the changing of leadership — year after year.

“We had to get used to and very different coaching styles so I feel like we did well on getting used to the coaches and their different styles and we played together,” adds Eagles Senior Guard Jonna Grace Brady

Grace Brady believes the revolving door of coaches, helped the team grow closer
“we came together more, to get to know each other more and now we know what each other capable of and we know how to use each other on the court more. We are aware of what we can do and if we can put that all together and play our hardest every game,” tells Grace Brady.


“Our chemistry runs well so I think that kept us together as a whole,” declares Eagles Sophomore Forward Ivy Fox

New Head Coach Chucky Wells  thinks out of all the chaos, rose a few leaders he can count on
“Ivy, I think against Stanley had 41 points so that’s why a lot of teams focus on her and so that’s when we try to get everyone else to step in and step up,” exclaims Wells.

“We played together this summer, and we know each other well and she is an underclassman and I for sure can depend on her when we need a basket,” says Grace Brady

Coach Wells likes the foundation they have built and is ready for next year.
“to believe in what we’re doing and they have come a long way. I’m proud of them.

