HS Girl’s Basketball: New Salem-Almont bringing back championship offense

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the New Salem-Almont girl’s basketball team, returning to winning basketball has been their mission, but this year, they are returning to an offense they feel could get them back to competing for state championships, like they did over a decade ago.

The banners hanging in the gym, a reminder of what the girls of New Salem are capable of, competing for a state title. It’s been a long time since then, but head coach Jerome Slag is bringing back an offense that got them to glory.

“We’re approaching it in a faster pace style,” said coach Slag.

“If we’re going to make mistakes, we’re going to make them 100 miles per hour. We’re going to be more aggressive, get back to that style of play that we really love to play, wide open.”

A frantic pace that New Salem hopes is controlled chaos in every game they play in.

“We’ve been working more press, going up and down the court in practice,” senior Leah Slag said.

“It’s a hard transition from volleyball to basketball conditioning. So we’re getting used to that transition, so hopefully, it will get done in the end.”

Of course, with games played like a track meet, conditioning is key, and the Holsteins know that it won’t come overnight.

“Just lots and lots of practice,” said senior Jacklyn Pazdernik.

“That’s going to be our main thing right now. We’re young, but we have lots of athletic girls on the team. We’re just going to have to build that connection between everybody.”

But it’s more than just about changing the offense, it’s changing the culture of New Salem-Almont basketball.

“The injury bug has hit us the last few years,” coach Slag said.

“We only have one junior and she’s injured so we’re hoping to get that style back into the freshman and sophomores.”

Who knows what this offense yields for New Salem-Almont, but dictating the pace of the game could be the difference for them this season.

New Salem opens its season on Dec. 5 at Center-Stanton.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

New Salem

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem"

BPS Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Security"

Papa's Polar Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Papa's Polar Patch"

Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Turkeys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkeys"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

Sherry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sherry"

Bungee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bungee"

New Ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Ordinance"

MPD equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD equipment"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Crosswalk Concern

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosswalk Concern"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26"

Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit"

Food pantries busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food pantries busy"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge