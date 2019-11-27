HS Girl’s Basketball: New Salem-Almont bringing back championship offense

For the New Salem-Almont girl’s basketball team, returning to winning basketball has been their mission, but this year, they are returning to an offense they feel could get them back to competing for state championships, like they did over a decade ago.

The banners hanging in the gym, a reminder of what the girls of New Salem are capable of, competing for a state title. It’s been a long time since then, but head coach Jerome Slag is bringing back an offense that got them to glory.

“We’re approaching it in a faster pace style,” said coach Slag.

“If we’re going to make mistakes, we’re going to make them 100 miles per hour. We’re going to be more aggressive, get back to that style of play that we really love to play, wide open.”

A frantic pace that New Salem hopes is controlled chaos in every game they play in.

“We’ve been working more press, going up and down the court in practice,” senior Leah Slag said.

“It’s a hard transition from volleyball to basketball conditioning. So we’re getting used to that transition, so hopefully, it will get done in the end.”

Of course, with games played like a track meet, conditioning is key, and the Holsteins know that it won’t come overnight.

“Just lots and lots of practice,” said senior Jacklyn Pazdernik.

“That’s going to be our main thing right now. We’re young, but we have lots of athletic girls on the team. We’re just going to have to build that connection between everybody.”

But it’s more than just about changing the offense, it’s changing the culture of New Salem-Almont basketball.

“The injury bug has hit us the last few years,” coach Slag said.

“We only have one junior and she’s injured so we’re hoping to get that style back into the freshman and sophomores.”

Who knows what this offense yields for New Salem-Almont, but dictating the pace of the game could be the difference for them this season.

New Salem opens its season on Dec. 5 at Center-Stanton.