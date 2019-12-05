HS Girl’s Basketball: New Salem-Almont bringing pressure to their defense

The New Salem-Almont girl’s basketball team is trying to reinvent themselves defensively.

Along with the faster pace to their offense, the team is planning on ramping up the pressure when it comes to defending the ball. The Holsteins know that they are undersized as a team, and hope that aggressive play at the point can be the difference in the games they play.

“We’re going to try and make life difficult for teams,” says head coach Jerome Slag. “With Flasher, Grant County, Underwood, Shiloh.”

“We really have to be aggressive and fast and just keep moving our hands and feet,” says senior Jacklyn Pazdernik. “Just make them work, and make some turnovers to score off of.”

New Salem-Almont will debut their defense Dec. 5 against Center-Stanton.

