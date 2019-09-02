Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

HS Golf: Bismarck coach tells team if golf is your passion ‘get after it’

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck High might be ready to make the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Demons are lead by their No. 1 player sophomore Grace Stroh.

As a team, right now Bismarck High is ranked sixth in team scoring average and the top six teams at West Region meet qualify for the state tournament.

The Demons best outing came on when they shot 381. They were able to do that twice — once at the East-West Classic and then again at Prairie West in Mandan.

Head Coach John Tufte tells his team, if golf is your passion do not cheat yourself.

“I want to see young people with passion,” Tufte said. “I tell all the girls, ‘If that happens to be golf. If golf is your thing, don’t cheat yourself. If happens to be hockey, don’t cheat yourself.’ I’m happy to have you around if what you want to be is a musician and that’s where you’re going to your time get after it.”

We will see Bismarck back on the links on Tuesday when they play the St. Mary’s Invite at Riverwood at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Golf"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Kay's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kay's"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Taylor Swift Phone Call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Swift Phone Call"

UND NDSU Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "UND NDSU Preview"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-1-19"

Dorian Update 9-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dorian Update 9-1"

Dickinson Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Suspect"

Weekend Shootings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Shootings"

Facial Recognition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facial Recognition"

Underwood Couple

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Couple"

National Anthem

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Anthem"

Stark County Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Chaplain"

College Textbook Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Textbook Prices"

I-94 Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Construction"

McKenzie Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie Injury Crash"

Vaccine Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaccine Protest"
More Video

Don't Miss