HS Golf: Bismarck coach tells team if golf is your passion ‘get after it’

Bismarck High might be ready to make the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Demons are lead by their No. 1 player sophomore Grace Stroh.

As a team, right now Bismarck High is ranked sixth in team scoring average and the top six teams at West Region meet qualify for the state tournament.

The Demons best outing came on when they shot 381. They were able to do that twice — once at the East-West Classic and then again at Prairie West in Mandan.

Head Coach John Tufte tells his team, if golf is your passion do not cheat yourself.

“I want to see young people with passion,” Tufte said. “I tell all the girls, ‘If that happens to be golf. If golf is your thing, don’t cheat yourself. If happens to be hockey, don’t cheat yourself.’ I’m happy to have you around if what you want to be is a musician and that’s where you’re going to your time get after it.”

We will see Bismarck back on the links on Tuesday when they play the St. Mary’s Invite at Riverwood at 10 a.m.