HS Golf: Century’s Hannah Herbel at the top of her game

The WDA Girls Golf season has been dominated by one player… and that’s Century’s Hannah Herbel.

Herbel has placed as the medalist at all of the regular season tournaments so far, She leads a tough Century team who just had their winning streak broken by Mandan at Vardon Golf Club Friday.

Herbel says there’s been big improvement in her game, especially from here experience at the national high school tournament over the summer.

“It just made me realize the level of competition,” says Herbel. “That I’ll get to compete against maybe in college. And it was really, really fun to play against girls at that level.

Herbel and the rest of the WDA prepare for the conference championship set for September 28th.