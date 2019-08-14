HS Golf: Legacy builds program with young nucleus

The Legacy girls golf team has already played their first two events of the year.

Overall, Legacy has an extremely young core group, but the core group comes with experience and maybe that can lead to a state tournament berth.

Last season, Legacy was the only school in the West competing at the varsity level without any high school players.

“It was really stressful because you would go on a long bus ride and then you would play 18 holes,” freshman Caris Andrisen said. “Then, you would get back at like 10 o’clock at night all tired and you have to got to school the next day.”

In 2018, the core group of Ava Kalanek, Caris Andrisen and Kya Guidinger all completed their second varsity season and now are playing in their third.

“I’m hoping that a lot of my shots are more consistent and I’m able to hit farther,” Guidinger said. “Also, I hope that I’m able to improve my short game so I can take some strokes off my score this year.”

And for some of the girls, the thought of playing against seniors at such a young age intimidated them.

“In tournaments, I was playing with people that were a little more my age because of how they grouped it together,” Kalanek said. “So it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was.”

But the girls also learned how to manage themselves after a bad shot.

“Being positive throughout my round,” Guidinger said. “I try not to be negative anymore. Even when I hit a bad shot, golf is a lot about your head, too, how you think during your round.”

The girls have been working on their short game to hopefully lower their scores and hopefully qualify for state for the first time in school history.

“I think we’ve done a lot better,” Andrisen said. “I think if we practice hard enough, we’ll have a chance.”

Legacy’s next tournament is Monday in Dickinson.