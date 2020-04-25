HS Golf: South Prairie trying to remain optimistic

The South Prairie Royals boys golf team is trying to remain optimstic during this period of uncertanity.

“I was kind of bummed about my senior season being postponed for golf because its one of my favorite sports and favorite time of year, now that its starting to get nice outside,” declares Senior Golfer Kobi Rolle.

“Its been an evolving thing and its just been unprecedented so we’re all just trying to navigate through it together,” adds Head Coach Jordan Cooper.

The South Prairie Royals Coaching staff is trying to keep their guys ready in case they have a small season by sending out workout videos.

“We’ve been sending out some drills and just some videos that help the kids just stay caught up on some of the rules of the game and any of the rule changes of the last couple of years. We have a lot of young kids so as of right now we are trying to get as much information out as possible,” explains Coach Cooper.



“When its not nice outside, like when it just snowed about a week ago and the course was shut down again I was able to stay inside and still get a little bit of practice some of the drills that were provided,” says Rolle.

Senior Golfer Kobi Rolle is putting in work to keep his skills sharp in the event there is a season.

“But I myself have been out golfing probably about 10 times now since its starting to get nice out and usually golf nine holes in town everyday just to kind of stay in shape a little bit, just in case the season does come back,” exclaims Rolle.

And if they Royals have a small season, they want to build the golf culture in the area and get a few golfers to state

“At this point we just want to see the kids get out and compete in some meets and if a miracle happens and we do get a small season that would be awesome and that’s all we’re hoping for right now, to try and get the kids educated on the rules and get some drills to them and make sure they’re prepared if we do have a season and hopefully get a couple of meets in and maybe we can have a couple of upperclassmen compete at the state tournament,” declares Coach Cooper

Coach Cooper is trying to keep the students spirts up during this Covid-19 Period.

“He just says to stay positive and try not to worry about everything going on in life right now. Just try and get out and golfing, it helps getting outside a little bit everyday,” adds Rolle.