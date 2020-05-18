HS Golf: Stanley Boys title hopes put on hold

The Stanley Boys Golf team was ready to grow their young team skills but it was all cut short due to the coronavirus.

“Your heart drops a little bit because the kids are going to miss that year of growth,” tells Head Coach Gary Schell.

Just practice as much as I can and hopefully it will start up again,” says 8th grade Golfer Josh Hetzel.

Gary Schell was going into his15th year as head coach and he wanted to build the mental part of his young team.

“How to place the ball on the course, dont worry about distance or scores yet. With young kids its always how far can I hit it and I said no thats not the game, the game is when you get close and how far you can chip well and putt,” explains Schell.

Schell was looking for his older golfers to help lead this team.

“Kind of stress how they have to be the leaders and help to display to these kids the effort, patience it takes to get better at this sport,” says Schell.

“Just encourage the guys to do hard in practice and not mess around and stay focused,” exclaims Hetzel.

Last year the Blue Jays finished 10th at state but had hopes of improving this year.

“In the Class B region they take the top 3 qualify for state tournament and the goal at state is try to place in the top 10 and we have done it a number of years,” declares Schell.

Hetzel “I want to go state and be in the top 50,” adds Hetzel.

Coach Schell hopes some of his guys get out this summer and practice on the courses