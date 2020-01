In high school gymnastics, Jamestown came out on top in a battle of three teams at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan on Jan. 23.

Jamestown battled Mandan and Wahpeton-Breckenridge. Jamestown posted the top score with a 139.325. Mandan finished second with a 119.150. Wahpeton-Breckenridge finished third posting a score of 112.525.

Tomorrow, Mandan is back in action at the Starion Sports Complex for the Mandan Invite which starts at 5:30 p.m.