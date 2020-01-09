HS Gymnastics: Legacy continuing on last season’s success

The Legacy gymnastics team looks to be continuing their momentum from last year’s second place finish at the state meet.

It’s still early in the season and only one team has met the required five meets to have a qualifying score for a state. Right now with three meets under its belt, Legacy ranks second with an average score of 137.35, which is 0.05 of a point better than the third place team, Jamestown.

The Sabers are led by senior Elicca Stugelmeyer, who has won the all-around and uneven bars twice and the beam once this year.

“We’ve been working a lot on beam and vault,” Stugelmeyer said. “Getting better at those two events. We don’t have bars and floor as much, so we don’t get as much time on those, but we still do them.”

Legacy along with all the Bismarck Public Schools will be in Fargo for a meet on Friday at American Gold Gymnastics.

