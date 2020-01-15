HS Gymnastics: Legacy says consistency is key

Local Sports

In girls’ high school gymnastics, Legacy is off to a great start as they are four meets into the season.

In their four outings this season, Legacy has three, first place finishes and one, second place finish.

Junior Alyssa Larson has several top 10 finishes in the top all-around said the team is working on consistency first and foremost.

“Making sure that we are practicing our routines and getting our skills so that when we go to meets we can perfect them and land good,” Larson said. “Personally, that’s what I’m working on too. Making sure we are getting our routines done at practice and just being consistent.”

The next for Legacy will be the Judy Ziegler meet on Friday at 5 p.m.

