HS Gymnastics: Mandan getting contributions from first-timers

The Mandan gymnastics team is headed into this weekend’s competition off one of their best performances for the season.

At the Mandan Invite, the Braves registered their second-highest team score of the season. Mandan scored a 120.8, which was good for fourth place.

This year, Mandan received contributions from first-time high school performers like Cassidy Egli. She did gymnastics when she was five years old, but this is different. She said her favorite is the beam.

“For me, it’s the easiest,” Egli said. “I found bars the most difficult just because it’s a lot of arms and abs. I’m hoping to get a better dismount on beam like a front tuck.”

Mandan’s next meet is the Dickinson Invite on Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.

