HS Gymnastics: Mandan seeks team scores in 130s

The Mandan Braves gymnastics team is still searching for their first state tournament berth since resurrecting the program back in 2012.

Mandan has competed in five meets so far this season and right now they have an average of 119.42. The Braves are hoping to average a score around 130, which they feel will guarantee a spot in state.

Over that past couple of years, a team score of around 125 has qualified for State. Head Coach Amanda Lantz said the girls are still working hard and she thinks they can reach their goal of 130.

“Our program went through some drastic changes,” Lantz said. “So we didn’t have any of those upper-level athletes. We are just starting to catch up with that. Kendal Blair, our team captain, was seven when I took over the Dakota Stars program.”

This Thursday, Mandan has a dual with Jamestown at 5:30 p.m.

