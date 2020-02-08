HS Gymnastics: Mandan still eyes state tournament berth

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In high school gymnastics, based on recent performances the Mandan Braves are peaking at the right time.

Over the last four meets, the Mandan Braves have consistently posted a better score than the previous time out.

Most recently, the Braves performed their best when the traveled to Dickinson for the Dickinson Invite. Mandan scored a 125.650, which was good enough for fourth place and they still have their goal of making the state tournament.

“Making the state tournament would be huge,” sophomore Kendal Blair said. “A lot of the gymnast are working really hard improving their skills so we can improve our team score altogether.”

On Feb. 7, Mandan in Minot for the Minot Invite.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CTE Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "CTE Month"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"

ND Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Special Olympics"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Animal Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Abuse"

SNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "SNAP"

Night to Shine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Night to Shine"

Emmons Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co"

Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7"

Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler"

American Heart Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Heart Month"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge