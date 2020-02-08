HS Gymnastics: Mandan still eyes state tournament berth

In high school gymnastics, based on recent performances the Mandan Braves are peaking at the right time.

Over the last four meets, the Mandan Braves have consistently posted a better score than the previous time out.

Most recently, the Braves performed their best when the traveled to Dickinson for the Dickinson Invite. Mandan scored a 125.650, which was good enough for fourth place and they still have their goal of making the state tournament.

“Making the state tournament would be huge,” sophomore Kendal Blair said. “A lot of the gymnast are working really hard improving their skills so we can improve our team score altogether.”

On Feb. 7, Mandan in Minot for the Minot Invite.