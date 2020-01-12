HS HKY: Minot believes consistency will lead them in the second half of season

The Minot High Boys Hockey team is coming off a 7-1 loss to Fargo Davies, dropping their record to 8-4 on the season.

We spoke to the team about how this year is going



“It was a good start and then we took some lumps but it was a good opportunity for us to see some different kids showcase what they can do,” says Co-Head Cach Jason Bennett.

“I feel like we started off strong and we kind of slowed up but we went to this Minnesota tournament playing with these high fast teams so I think this has helped us get back to where we started off this season,” tells Senior Forward Nicholas Murphy.

“You know we got off to a really good start but we ran into a few bumps but the kids are working through it. We are happy where we’re at this point in the season,” says Co-Head Coach John Grubb.

The team is currently in 2nd place in the west region standings 9 points back of Bismarck. The Magicians feel consistency on both ends of the puck is what they can improve on this season.

“I think the defensive zone, and our special teams need to get a little bit better. We scored some shorthand goals but our power play and we’re looking for that to improve in the future,” explains Coach Bennett.

“We need to improve defensively, we have a great goalie but we need to help him out more on the defensive zone as well as our power play and penalty kill,” adds Murphy.

“Keep improving power play, its been getting better and the puck movement is getting better but we need to execute a little more on it,” tells Coach Grubb.

The Magicians believe they need to have better offensive execution to finish the second half of the season strong

“Continue to play fast, we’re starting to score some goals as of late which is good. We have kind of been in a little slump, and we have to continue to defend and bury our opportunities,” declares Coach Bennett.

“Believe that we can win, every game that we have left and do it,” exclaims Murphy.

“Cleaning up our own zone and really eliminating the other team’s chances and I think if we can combine those two. We have a good stretch ahead where we can win some hockey games,” declares Coach Grubb

The Magician’s next game will be against Williston on Jan 14th.