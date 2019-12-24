HS Hockey: Majettes ready for Holiday Invite

The Minot High girls hockey team is getting ready for their Majette invite, later this week.

The Majettes 2-2-1 and are looking to carry their momentum into this invite. They will be facing Mandan on Thursday followed by Williston on Friday.

Co-head Coach Chris Stokke says these games will be hard-fought because they have seen both of these teams in a preseason tournament. He adds he thinks the team has done well so far this season.

“I think we’re in a good spot, I think we have more in the tank though. We are coming off a couple of big wins from the other weekend and picked up 5 big points out of 6 so we’re feeling good but I know there is more in the team,” tells Co-Head Coach, Chris Stokke.

Each game will start at 5 pm each night at Maysa Arena.

