In high school hockey, the Mandan boys fell on the road and the Bismarck Blizzard won at home on Dec. 3.

The Mandan Boys went on the road to Minot looking to improve to 2-0 in conference play. However, they suffered a 3-0 loss to Minot.

In girls’ high school hockey, the Bismarck Blizzard opened their state title defense with a win. The Blizzard were able to light the lamp six times in a 6-0 victory.