In boys’ high school hockey, the Mandan Braves were able to upset the top team in the WDA, Bismarck High, at home on Jan. 21.

Mandan defeated Bismarck, 4-1. The win is believed to earn their first win against the Demons since 2012, according to Matt Mullally of WDA Sports.

The Minot girls posted a shut out against Mandan, 7-0.