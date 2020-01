In high school hockey, the Mandan boys’ and girls’ hockey teams defeated Jamestown on Jan. 14 at the Starion Sports Complex.

In the girls’ game, Mandan shook the net 11 times in the win. The Braves won, 11-2.

In the boys’ game, Mandan jumped out to a 2-0 lead. The Braves were able to go on to win, 6-4.