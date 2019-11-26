HS Hockey: Minot girls ready to start season under new co-head coach

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot High girls hockey team is preparing to kick off their season Tuesday against the five-time defending champion Bismarck Blizzard.

The Minot High girls hockey team is excited to start their new campaign.

“We’re excited looking at the young girls and old girls coming back we’re really excited,” adds new Co-Head Coach Chris Stokke.

“It’s going to be a fun year with a lot of new players so it should be an even playing field this year,” said Forward Carson Abrahamson.

“I’m very excited to see all of our potential this year because we have a lot of new girls come on,” said Forward Breanna Abrahamson.

This season, the Majettes are going to be looking different with new head coach Stokke and along with new players to try and improve from last season.

“This year we have a lot more defensive skills than last year but I think we will be pretty good,” said Carson.

“We really need to work on our communication skills and just be positive all year long and don’t get in our heads,” said Breanna.

They have big goals for this upcoming year.

“Is to just put some pucks in the net, work together with so many new faces we have this year and just work together as a team and just dominate,” said Carson.

“Be positive and be happy and work hard,” said Breanna.

“First we want to look at growth for sure and then we want to be in the state tournament and make some moves there,” said Stokke.

I wanted to know what Stokke feels like his team has to do to grow this season.

“It’s going to be on and off the ice, hard work, dedication and you have to give 110% every time. It’s not going to come easy, we have to work because there is a lot of good hockey teams across the state. We know we have to push every single day,” said Stokke.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Turkey Pardon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkey Pardon"

Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25"

Ramp Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ramp Money"

Nursing Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Shortage"

Gage R

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gage R"

Power in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power in Bismarck"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25"

Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving"

Need for blood donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Need for blood donations"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Pot Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pot Pardons"

Thanksgiving Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Science"

Bank of ND and Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bank of ND and Marijuana"

Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Prices"

Kurdish Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurdish Protest"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge