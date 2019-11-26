HS Hockey: Minot girls ready to start season under new co-head coach

The Minot High girls hockey team is preparing to kick off their season Tuesday against the five-time defending champion Bismarck Blizzard.

The Minot High girls hockey team is excited to start their new campaign.

“We’re excited looking at the young girls and old girls coming back we’re really excited,” adds new Co-Head Coach Chris Stokke.



“It’s going to be a fun year with a lot of new players so it should be an even playing field this year,” said Forward Carson Abrahamson.

“I’m very excited to see all of our potential this year because we have a lot of new girls come on,” said Forward Breanna Abrahamson.

This season, the Majettes are going to be looking different with new head coach Stokke and along with new players to try and improve from last season.

“This year we have a lot more defensive skills than last year but I think we will be pretty good,” said Carson.

“We really need to work on our communication skills and just be positive all year long and don’t get in our heads,” said Breanna.

They have big goals for this upcoming year.

“Is to just put some pucks in the net, work together with so many new faces we have this year and just work together as a team and just dominate,” said Carson.

“Be positive and be happy and work hard,” said Breanna.

“First we want to look at growth for sure and then we want to be in the state tournament and make some moves there,” said Stokke.

I wanted to know what Stokke feels like his team has to do to grow this season.

“It’s going to be on and off the ice, hard work, dedication and you have to give 110% every time. It’s not going to come easy, we have to work because there is a lot of good hockey teams across the state. We know we have to push every single day,” said Stokke.