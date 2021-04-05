HS Soccer: Minot girls looking to win it all after falling short in 2019

The last time the Minot Majettes touched the soccer field, they were one win away from their first state title.

The Majettes have a sour taste in their mouths after losing the State Championship in 2019. Now that is fueling them to win it all.

“We have all the same strong players that we did whenever we got second so I think that just having everybody back, it just brings the momentum in,” says senior defender Zoe Weishaar.

“After losing that last one, that kind of drives them to get us back to that point again,” says head coach Matt Pfau.

During the offseason, many of the Majette players participated in winter soccer leagues to keep up their skills and get ready for this year.

“I think that’s extremely important, you know that all of us love to play in the offseason, and I think us giving our best throughout the winter and training every day and doing these adult leagues will really help us with our touches,” says senior forward Lainey Sandberg.

“It helps a ton, we have a good relationship with the soccer assocation and they do a lot of things and get our kids active, and playing on turf in the indoor all winter long really helps and benefits us,” says Pfau.

But Pfau feels to win it all it will take turning defense into offense.

“We return our starting goalie in Emmie Miller, and then two of our defenders back from that team as well, so we should be pretty solid in the back,” says Pfau. “That’s a good starting point and if you can be strong defensively then it seems like the offense will take care of itself.”

“It’s extremely important without a good defense, there is no way to move it up and score goals so I think if we all work together on defense then we will be even better in the season,” says Sandberg.

Senior defensemen Zoe Weishaar believes a positive mindset will be key in their success.

“Just keep our mindset in the right place and know that mistakes can be made and we can always come back from those, we just have to have the right mindset and still be super excited and have fun,” says Weishaar.