HS Softball: DLB-LC looking to make it back to the state championship game

The DLB-Lewis and Clark softball team is off to a perfect record this season and hoping to make it back to the state championship game.

The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers are having strong results on the mound this season keeping teams under six runs. Head coach Peggy Person says Brooklyn Benno is a key part of their success.

“She’s just picked up where she left off and if anything else I feel like she is stronger and has more velocity,” said Person. “She’s just solid on the mound, just a real stoic but she is pretty going inside.”

“Just continue to work and continue to get better and build endurance because that was definitely a key part of this year for me,” added senior pitcher Benno.

Coach Person says the four core seniors are using their leadership on the field to help improve the younger players, building confidence in their play.

“When you can model somebody else and you follow what they’re doing success breeds success,” said Person.

“Just never give up, continue to believe in yourself and you’re going to get as much out of pitching as you put into it,” explained Benno.

“This year she stepped up and kind of showing them and teaching them to be confident up there at the mound,” said senior second base Addyson Hughes.

The Lakers’ goal is to win the state championship this season, but Person feels the Lakers need to continue to stay hot at the plate.

“I think we always need to continue to hit, those are the things like seeing different pitching, velocities and I really think we just work on the basics,” said Person.

But the players know mental toughness will be key down the stretch.

“Softball is a game of inches and if it’s pitching or hitting just small adjustments need to be made here and there, and just staying tough and in the game and not letting those small defeats get you down and continue to stay positive and fix what you can,” said Benno.

“I think just brushing them off, that’s what we talked about, we’re not going to be perfect but being perfect means that you work hard and you pick up after maybe you had an error,” said Person.