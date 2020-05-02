HS Softball: Rugby’s debut at Varsity level on hold until next year

The Rugby Panthers softball had high hopes for their season but it was put on hold due to COVID-19.

Senior Pitcher Macy Gault remembers being in class shocked when she got the news her season was on hold due to this virus. She ran to her coach to see if it was true and he confirmed the devastating news.

“It didnt really hit me until that night and im like oh my gosh my senior sports are done and it was just a weird feeling and kind of unsettling,” tells Senior Pitcher Macy Gault.

The Panthers sotball team would have been competing at the Varsity level for the first time ever but was halted due to the cancellation of the season.

“We did a season last year on a JV schedule to get some games in and to see what the interest was with the kids,” says Head Coach Travis Risovi.

“Its just very new to a lot of people so just building their skills and just learning how the game works,” says Gault.

Before they got the news of the season being over, Head Coach Travis Risovi posted weekly workouts for the girls to stay in shape.

“I’m putting out weekly workouts to the kids and encouraging them to go in their backyards whether it be with mom or dad or whoever, go out there and get that arm loosened up and get some stretching and some running in,” explains Coach Risovi.

The Panthers were hoping for a shorten season, because they want to get down to the basics to build this newer program.

“Just get the kids out there and get them experience, and get them playing and learning the game. The more they play and the more they are on the field, the more confident they’re going to be. it was really just about having the kids have some fun, learning a new sport,” declares Coach Risovi

“Its a lot of learning, like learning our positions and just really tackling down and trying to win a game. it would be awesome to win a few games,” exclaims Gault.

Gault hopes that one day the Rugby softball program grows into something big.

“But there is a lot of girls who never been introduced to those sports so just introducing people to it and really building, i think it could be a big program in the future,” smiles Gault.

Coach Risovi says life will get back to somewhat normal at sometime and we will all be there for eachother, to help keep his players positive.