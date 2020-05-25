HS Softball: Westhope loses chance to make run for state

The Westhope/Newburg/Bottineau Softball team was excited about the possiblites of this season with their first year head coach but it was haulted by COVID-19.

“It was kind of surrel and we didnt realize how much we took for granted and how much we couldnt do anything about it. We just had to face that we’re not going to get to play again,” tells Senior Catcher Emmie Thompson.

“When I was told, I started crying because softball means a lot. the connections that I have with all of the girls,” adds Shortstop Ellie Braaten.

Garrett Wible was going into his first year as head coach after being the assistant for 3 or 4 years. His goal make it to regionals again like last season.

“We gave ourselves a chance to make that state tournament and make it back there. Even our seniors this year, no of them have made it to the state tournament,” explains Head Coach Garrett Wible.

“We really all had our eyes set on state and we were ready to do whatever it took. We were ready to do anything it took or our coach asked d us to get there,” says Thompson.

“State, is always a goal for us but one of the main goals was to get better as a team and individually because individually it takes everyone to put the team where we want to be,” exclaims Braaten.

Senior Catcher Emmie Thompson believes this team can go far next season.

“I have no doubt that will put in the work in the offseason to if not be at the same place we were last year but to be better,” smiles Thompson.

But through all the chaos the Sioux hosted weekly zoom calls to stay positive and focus on the bigger picture.

“I mean yeah we were all disappointed that we didnt have a season but more so it was better that none of us were able to contract the virus and we were all able to stay healthy,” declares Coach Wible.

Westhope loses 8 seniors to graduation and Emmie Thompson will continue her softball career at Bismarck State.