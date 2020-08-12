HS Sports: Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools limiting spectators for fall sports

Coronavirus
Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools, along with public health officials, made the decision on Wednesday to only allow essential staff and limited attendance at all conference events through the fall season due to COVID-19.

For ticked events, you must have a voucher to purchase a ticket at the contest. All vouchers will be disseminated to roster players for each sport.

For non-ticketed events, spectators will be limited to only two per athlete. Spectators are asked to socially distance to the maximum extent, and at each event, spectators are required to wear masks.

If you can’t make it to the event, live streaming should be available.

Check wdasports.org or local school districts websites.

