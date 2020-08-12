HS Sports: Turtle Mountain postpones fall sports

Turtle Mountain Community School has postponed their fall sports until students return back to face-to-face education.

Athletic Director Shane Martin says it didn’t seem right to send students to school for just sports.

They said the decision was also made for the safety of the community because a lot of the students live with extended family.

“The students might be carriers but that will lead to a lot of the elderly getting sick because of who they stay with a lot of the time, and that was just a lot weighing on our plate when we decided to make this decision,” explained Martin.

Martin also states that its a very rural area and the hospitals wouldn’t be able to handle a huge outbreak in COVID cases.

There is no timetable for the return of sports but Martin says they will re-evaluate the situation after the first six weeks of distance learning.

