HS Swimming and Diving: Minot Preparing for WDA & State

The Minot High Swimming and Diving team is preparing for the WDA and State meets. We spoke to the team about their season.

The Minot High Girls Swimming and Diving team is winding down their season and Head Coach Emily Jensen believes the team has done well all season long despite being young.

“We are really small and we’re really young, there is lots of growth and potential for the future so that is nice to see,” said Jensen.

“We’re doing pretty well this season, we have a lot of new younger girls this season so it’s really going well,” said swimmer Brooklyn Filler.

“We all have improved majorly over the season and its fun to see us grow as a team and individual in all of our events.”

Coach Jensen believes the senior leadership helped the younger girls transition to her program.

“They have been just wonderful this year, they’ve really stepped up as leaders and been good examples just by their actions, and in helping the younger kids in figuring out the ropes of how things work,” Jensen said.

The Majettes have 10 swimmers along with four divers that have qualified for the state meet, and Coach Jensen said they are working a few things to get their athletes ready for that big meet.

“I think we just need to keep fine-tuning some things and we will work on some sprint stuff here in the next two weeks and then we kind of rest their muscles that last week before state and get them ready to race hard on Friday,” said Coach Jensen.

Brooklyn Filler believes Bismark Century is her biggest competitor for the state, but she is excited at the possibility of winning a state title.

“As a senior that would be amazing, I really don’t know how to describe the feeling,” said Filler.

The WDA meet is Nov. 9 at the Bismarck Aquatic Center at 9 a.m., and State will be Nov. 15 & 16 at the same place.

