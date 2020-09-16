HS Swimming: Minot still having success despite a younger team

Despite the numbers being down in the program this year, the Minot Majettes are in a position to possibly steal a state title this year

“I am really excited that we were even able to come back and still have a season,” tells Junior Swimmer Jordn Wolsky. “We really dont know what that looks like as of now but super exciting.”

The Minot Majettes have a lot of young swimmers this season but Head Coach Emily Jensen believes she has a good core group to help lead them.

Emily Jensen “I think a lot of the veteran athletes are ready to bring those younger swimmers in and show them what our expectations are as a team,” adds Head Coach Emily Jensen.

“We have to keep them focused and diligent, and making sure they’re helping other teammates who are also struggling,” explains Senior Swimmer Brynn Neumann.

“As any older person would I just kind of help guide them throughout the season and help them push themselves to be the best they can,” declares Wolsky.

The Majjettes finish 2nd at state last season and Jensen says for the team to continue having success, its going to take newer swimmers stepping up along with hard work



“As those younger kids grow into those positions hopefully, we get stronger through the year,” says Coach Jensen.

“We have to work really hard and as I said before just get a couple of new swimmers coming up and hopefully filling some of those spots on the state team,” tells Wolsky.

“We have a lot of younger kids that are eager to see what its like and try something different and there is a lot of talent in the younger age group this year so I am excited to watch them,” smiles Neumann.

Minot’s swimming team is down a couple of athletes this season but they’ve had success early on this seaon finishing 2nd at their meets



“So we’re not taking to terribly of a hit, not like some of the other teams that we heard so thats exciting for us. But hopefully as the year goes, we just continue to grow as a team,” exclaims Coach Jensen.

The Majettes next action will be at the Bismarck dual on September 15th