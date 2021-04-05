HS Tennis: Minot hopes to bring the title back west

The Minot Majettes are coming off a successful couple of season after winning their third straight WDA title in 2019.

Along with the west region title, the team finished 3rd at the state tournament in 2019. Head Coach Scott Delorme says they want to compete every year for the WDA title and hopefully win the 4th straight one. The players know hard work and grit will be key to repeating.

“I think just hard work and determination and just to keep the last few years going,” says Junior Sophia Egge.

“Definitely just all of us working numbers one through whatever,” says Eden Olson. “Every single person has to put in the time to work hard and you just cant do it with a couple people because it is a team effort to get the WDA title.”

