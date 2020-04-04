HS Tennis: Williston Girls staying ready

Like many other team, The Williston High Girls tennis season was put on hold due to the suspension of sport. But two juniors are staying ready.

The Coyotes Tennis team was devastated whenever they got the news their season was on hold.​

“I was Very sad because its my only sport so i don’t get to play my sport this season and now I kind of have nothing to do. ,” says Junior Olivia Larson.

“I was very upset, I was really looking forward to this season, this is the only sport I play and so having postponed is very upsetting​,” declares Junior Riley Higgs.

After Hearing the news of their season being canceled indefinitely, Juniors Riley Higgs and Olivia Larson decided to keep putting in work.​

“I have just been going out and play with friends and then teaching my brother and sister a couple of things everyday,” adds Larson.​

​

“Just been hitting around as teammate, we had an offseason so we all went and practiced then and now as seasons postponed we just hitting around with friends.,” tells Higgs.

​

The Coyotes tennis team is trying to remain optimistic during this period of uncertainty.

“We’re just kind of playing whenever and just keeping in touch and snapchatting,” says Larson.

​

“We definitely are just playing it by ear about what’s going to happen, our coach is very supportive of what’s happening and we’re kind of seeing where its going to head.,” declares Higgs.

​

The Coyotes finished 5th in the WDA last season and were eyeing an even better finish this year.